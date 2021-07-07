Catholicos of All Armenians sends condolences to the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, sent a letter of condolences to His Holiness Kirill I, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia on the occasion of the plane crash in Kamchatka (Russian Federation) on July 6.



His Holiness conveyed the sorrow of the clergy of the Armenian Church and the Armenian people to the whole nation of Russia, the families and relatives of the victims.

The Armenian Pontiff asked the Almighty God to rest the souls of the victims of the tragedy in peace in the heavenly heights.

A passenger plane with 28 people aboard crashed in far eastern Russia on Tuesday, the authorities said, in the latest blow to the country’s sprawling but aging domestic aviation industry.

The plane, a Soviet-made An-26 flying a regional route in the mountainous peninsula of Kamchatka, lost radio contact with air traffic control about 10 minutes before its expected landing in the town of Palana, near the Sea of Okhotsk, officials said.

Hours later, airborne search crews found pieces of the plane’s fuselage in the sea and on the shore.