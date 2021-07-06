Step Toward Home: Second group of Diaspora Armenian youth arrives in Yerevan

A group of 68 Diaspora Armenian youth has arrived in Yerevan within the framework of the second stage of the Step Toward Home program, Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reports.

The participants come from eight countries – the United States, Russia, Georgia, Spain, Finland, Denmark, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Step Toward Home is a two-week educational and exploratory camp for Diaspora youth aged 13-18 hosted by the RA Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

The program involves Armenian language and history courses, trips to historical, cultural and memorial sites, song and dance lessons, among many other experiences.