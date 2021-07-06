Armenian leaders offer condolences over Russian plane crash

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence message to RF President Vladimir Putin in connection with an AN-26 plane crash in Kamchatka. The message reads, in part:

“On behalf of the people of Armenia and on my own behalf, I express sincere condolences over the AN-26 crash in Kamchatka.

In this mournful hour, please convey my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims.”

President Armen Sarkissian also expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the plane crash and wished them endurance and courage.

A Russian An-26 plane carrying 22 passengers and 6 crewmembers crashed in Kamchatka. The debris were found 3.8 kilometers away from the local airport.