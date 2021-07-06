80 visits to Artsakh the best evidence of true friendship: Armenian President congratulates Baroness Cox on birthday

President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Member of the House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox on birthday.

“You have always stood by the Armenian people, shared our pain and suffering, and supported our just struggle for freedom and independence in every possible way. Your more than eighty visits to Artsakh are the best evidence of true friendship,” the President said in a congratulatory message to Baroness Cox.

He expressed deep gratitude for her invaluable work since the first day of the war and for her calls to the international community to protect the rights of the people of Artsakh.

“I am sure that your boundless generosity and devotion to the people of Armenia and Artsakh will be remembered for centuries,” the President said.