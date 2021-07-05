His Holiness Aram I wishes speedy recovery to Pope Francis

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has sent a letter to His Holiness Pope Francis, wishing him good a speedy recovery.

՞Today in a personal letter to His Holiness Pope Francis, I wished him a good convalescence and speedy recovery from a surgery that he underwent yesterday,” the Catholicos said in a Twitter post.

Pope Francis has undergone successful surgery to treat a colon problem at a hospital in Rome.

The 84-year-old “responded well” to the treatment, which was performed under general anaesthetic, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

It is the first time Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital since his election in 2013.