Germany opens to Armenian tourists

Armenian citizens will now granted unrestricted entry to Germany, the German Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Home Affairs informs.

In view of the lower numbers of infections in a number of countries outside of the EU, Germany’s Federal Government is now allowing travelers from the following countries to enter Germany for all normally permitted purposes, including tourism: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Jordan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro and Qatar.



The new rules took effect at 00:00 on Sunday, 4 July 2021.

In making this change, the Federal Government is following a recommendation that was issued by the Council of the EU on 1 July 2021.

Unrestricted entry is already permitted for travelers from the following non-EU countries: Albania, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, Macau, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the U.S.

Residents of countries on this list may enter Germany without an urgent reason for travel and regardless of their vaccination status.