Best national potential should be mobilized: Acting PM issues message on Constitution Day

In a Constitution Day Message, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls for mobilization of the best national potential for the sake of sovereign, democratic, social, legal Republic of Armenia, and this unification must take place according to the will of the people, and not against it. The message reads:

Dear compatriots, dear people,

I congratulate all of us on the occasion of July 5, Constitution Day. We welcome July 5, 2021 in completely new conditions, with the amendment of Article 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia fully implemented. According to that article, power in the Republic of Armenia belongs to the people, և the people exercise their power through free elections.

The early parliamentary elections of June 20, 2021 showed that after decades of struggle, this constitutional provision has been irreversibly established in Armenia. Every citizen of the Republic of Armenia today sees and knows that he is a decisive force, as provided by the Constitution of our country.

The snap parliamentary elections, therefore, showed that in the last three years there have been profound changes in our constitutional consciousness. For the first time in the history of the Third Republic, elections have become a way to overcome the domestic political crisis and not to provoke a crisis. This creates strong preconditions for our mission to create a constitutional reality with a new impetus.

The core of our future plans is set out in the first article of the preamble to the Constitution of our country. We must unite our best national potential for the sake of sovereign, democratic, social, legal Republic of Armenia, and this unification must take place according to the will of the people, and not against it.

Among the priorities for our future activities are the external, constitutional security agendas, the reform and establishment of state institutions called to serve those agendas. Proper maintenance of these agendas should ensure the access to the legal, social, educational and infrastructural conditions necessary for the development of human potential.

In the meantime, obviously, we will not be able to avoid discussions about our country’s system of government, but even in this crucial issue, we must be guided by the principle of “measuring seven times before cutting.”

Dear compatriots, dear people,

I bow to the memory of all our brothers and sisters who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the homeland, for the sake of a sovereign state, and I congratulate all of us on the occasion of the Constitution Day, July 5.