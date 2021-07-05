At least 50 killed in Philippines military plane crash

Fifty people have died and dozens more have been injured after a military plane crashed in the Philippines, the BBC reports.

The Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft was carrying 96 people, mostly troops, when it overshot a runway at Jolo airport in Sulu province on Sunday.

The soldiers were among reinforcements sent to combat Islamist militants such as the Abu Sayyaf group.

The dead are mainly military personnel, but three civilians on the ground were also killed, the defence ministry said.

Five people were initially listed as missing, but all passengers onboard have now been accounted for.

A spokesperson from the Armed Forces of the Philippines told news site ABS-CBN that they were looking for the flight data recorder to find out why exactly the plane might have crashed.

Major Gen Edgard Arevalo said there was no sign of any attack on the plane.