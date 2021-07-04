OSCE Chair welcomes release of 15 Armenian detainees

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Lynde has welcomed the return of 15 Armenian detainees and handover of minefield maps to Azerbaijan.

“Welcome the additional release of 15 Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan and Armenian release of maps of mines. Appreciative of Russian mediation,” Ann Lynde said in a Twitter post.

“Hope more confidence-building can pave way for sustainable settlement under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” she added.

Fifteen Armenian prisoners returned home from Azerbaijan on Saturday with the mediation of the Russian side.

As a goodwill gesture, the Armenian side provided Azerbaijan with maps of minefields in the Fizuli and Zangelan regions.