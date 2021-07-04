EU Special Representative welcomes return of 15 Armenian detainees

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia Tovio Klaar has welcomed the release of Armenian detainees.

“Excellent news from Baku and Yerevan. Good that more detainees have been released. Important also that more mine maps have been exchanged to prevent casualties,” he said in a Twitter post.

Fifteen Armenian prisoners returned home from Azerbaijan on Saturday with the mediation of the Russian side.

As a goodwill gesture, the Armenian side provided Azerbaijan with maps of minefields in the Fizuli and Zangelan regions.