Rep. Pallone discusses issue of Armenian POWs and ongoing border crisis with US Government officials

Congressman Frank Pallone has discussed the ways to bolster Armenia-US ties with government officials.

“Had a productive call with officials from the Department of State and the Department of Defense today to discuss ways to bolster the US-Armenian relationship,” Rep. Pallone said in a Twitter post.

“We also spoke about the important role the US must play in freeing the remaining Armenian POWs in Azeri detention and the ongoing border crisis,” he added.