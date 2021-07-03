Italy beat Belgium to advance to semifinals of Euro 2020

Nicolò Barella and Lorenzo Insigne scored a goal each to give Italy a 2-1 win over Belgium and a spot in the European Championship semifinals, Euronews reports.

Romelu Lukaku pulled one back with a penalty right before halftime but the Belgians missed further chances to equalize in the second half.

Barella scored in the 31st minute after eluding two Belgium defenders and sending the ball in off the far post. Insigne got the second in the 44th when he put a curling shot inside the far top corner.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo conceded the penalty by pushing Jeremy Doku. Lukaku scored with a shot down the middle.

It was only the second goal Italy conceded at the tournament.

Italy will next play Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London.