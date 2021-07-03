Greece opens to Armenian nationals

Greece is easing Covid-19 travel restrictions on travelers from an additional six non-European Union countries who were previously barred from entering the country, the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority informs.

Permanent residents from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Moldova, Brunei and Kosovo are now added to the list of third-country nationals allowed to enter Greece.

This list already includes all EU & Schengen Area countries, as well as Albania, Australia, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Lebanon, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Rwanda, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Thailand, and Montenegro.

People traveling from countries not mentioned on the safe list can travel to Greece only for essential reasons. Tourism is not considered an essential reason, according to government rules.

Passengers from abroad must also have one of the following:

a vaccination certificate, stating that 14 days have passed since full vaccination for Covid-19. Vaccination certificates must be issued by a public authority and in one of the following languages: Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian. a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours before travel or a negative rapid antigen test performed within 48 hours before travel. recovery certificate. Travelers can present a medical/recovery certificate issued thirty days after they first tested positive for Covid-19 (the certificate is valid for entry to Greece for 180 days after its issue date). an EU Digital COVID Certificate in digital or print form which will contain information on whether passengers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours before travel or a negative rapid test performed within 48 hours before travel or have recovered from the virus.

All documents must be submitted in one of the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian.

Every traveler who arrives in Greece, regardless of the certificate in their possession, may undergo a random health screening, depending on the data provided on the PLF form. If a passenger is selected for a rapid test and is positive for the coronavirus then he/she must quarantine for a 7 days if the passenger has been vaccinated against Covid-19 or 10 days if the passenger is unvaccinated.