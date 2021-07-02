Putin, Macron say willing to coordinate actions on various aspects of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the progress in the implementation of the trilateral statements on Nagorno-Karabakh dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, Kremlin’s Press Service informs.

During a phone conversation held at the initiative of the French side Putin noted noted that “the situation in the region remains stable largely due to the presence of Russian peacekeepers.” He added that prerequisites have been created for the establishment of normal economic activity, the unblocking of economic and transport links.

The President of Russia drew attention to the need for closer involvement of European partners, and in particular France, in solving the humanitarian problems of the population of the regions affected by the hostilities.

Mutual readiness was expressed to coordinate actions on various aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, including through the OSCE Minsk Group.