Armenian Ombudsman briefs CoE Commissioner on gross violations of international law by Azerbaijan

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met in Strasbourg with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović.



The Human Rights Defender stressed the urgency of the immediate return of the Armenian prisoners from Azerbaijan, presenting facts that the Azerbaijani side is holding the prisoners in gross violation of international human rights requirements.



Arman Tatoyan presented the gross violations of the rights of the Armenian border residents by the Azerbaijani servicemen, the results of the fact-finding work in Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces.



During the meeting, the parties discussed the human rights situation in penitentiaries, psychiatric hospitals and other institutions, as well as issues of protection of the rights of children, women and people with disabilities.