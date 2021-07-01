No alternative to recognition of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination – President

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan has expressed gratitude to the Armenian National Committee of America and Senator Joseph Lagan for the purposeful and active efforts in ensuring the recognition of Artsakh by the State of New Jersey.

Earlier today the Senate of the US State of New Jersey unanimously passed a resolution recognizing Artsakh, thus becoming the tenth US state to recognize Artsakh’s independence.

“There is no alternative to the international recognition of the right of the people of the Artsakh Republic to self-determination, we will continue our persistent struggle for the realization of this very goal,” President Harutyunyan said.

New Jersey officially became the 10th U.S. state to recognize Artsakh. The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region led a grassroots advocacy effort to secure recognition alongside New Jersey State Senator Joseph Lagana who first introduced the legislation, SCR.71, in the New Jersey State Senate in 2020 and reintroduced it in the 2021 session with the support of New Jersey State Senators Vin Gopal, Holly Schepisi and Nicholas Scutari.