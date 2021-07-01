Azerbaijani side will stop using Karmir-Shuka – Shushi road soon, Artsakh’s State Minister says

The Azerbaijani side will stop using the Karmir-Shuka – Shushi road within months, Artsakh’s State Minister Artak Beglaryan said at an online press conference.

He said the authorities are carrying out additional work to raise the level of road security and strengthen control.

“Azerbaijan has demonstrated some impudent behavior, including when crossing the roads. In this regard, President ARayik Harutyunyan stated at the National Assembly that within several months the Azerbaijani side will stop using the Karmir-Shuka – Shushi road,” Beglaryan said, adding that work in that direction is under way.

While the road is under Armenian control, Azerbaijanis are currently crossing it accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.