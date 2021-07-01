Artsakh welcomes recognition of its independence by New Jersey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh has welcomed the recognition of Artsakh’s right to self-determination and the independence of the Republic of Artsakh by the US state of New Jersey.

“The said resolution passed by the state’s senate condemns the 1915 Genocide, Azerbaijan’s decades-long policy of Armenophobia, the large-scale war waged by Turkey, Azerbaijan and foreign militants against the Republic of Artsakh in September of 2020, among others, thus recognizing them as components of one overarching genocidal policy,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said the document is an epitomic manifestation of morality, humanity and political honesty — values that are the most fundamental keys to lasting and sustainable peace.

“We express our gratitude to the people and the legislature of the state of New Jersey, as well as the Armenian-American community and Diaspora organizations, for their commitment to the cause of justice,” the statement reads.