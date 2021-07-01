Armenian Ambassador, ex-President of France discuss developments around Artsakh

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian held a meeting with ex-President of France Francois Hollande.

Issues related to the situation in Armenia and the developments around Artsakh were discussed at the meeting.

“Very honored to be received by President Hollande. An enriching exchange on the situation in Armenia and around Nagorno Karabakh,” Amb. Tolmajian tweeted after the meeting.

She expressed deep gratitude for Mr. Hollande’s strong support to Armenia and the Armenian people, as well as for the strengthening of the relationship between Armenia and France.