Armenia eager to deepen friendly relations with China, Pashinyan tells Xi Jinping

Armenia is eager to further develop the friendly relations and the ongoing mutually beneficial cooperation with the People’s Republic of China, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a message to China’s President Xi Jinping on the centenary of formation of the Communist Party of China.

“The Communist Party of China has won the Chinese people’s trust since its inception by defying numerous challenges and leading the country along the path of sovereignty, empowerment and socio-economic development,” Pashinyan said in a message to Xi Jinping, who also leads the Communist Party of China.

“The achievements of the CPC continued and multiplied under your leadership. This landmark year was marked by two key milestones: China achieved its centennial goal of overcoming extreme poverty and returned to the path of development by overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Nikol Pashinyan voiced confidence that the Armenian-Chinese relations would continue to strengthen and deepen for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.