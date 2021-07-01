Armenia-Canada cooperation has huge potential for development: Pashinyan congratulates Trudeau on Canada Day

The Armenia-Canada cooperation has great potential for further development, Aremnia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a message to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the occasion of Canada Day.

“The friendly relations between our two countries have always been based on shared values and mutual respect. The vibrant Armenian community in Canada and our historical affinities add special relish to these ties,” Pashinyan said.

He voiced confidence that through joint efforts the parties would be able to outline and implement programs of mutual interest in many spheres.

“The entire world faced difficulties and challenges last year. The Armenian people experienced the horrors of war in 2020. I would like to thank the Government of Canada for its valuable efforts aimed at reinstating peace and providing assistance to those affected by the conflict,” he added.

“I am hopeful that as an advocate of international law and global order, Canada will continue its constructive policy in an effort to settle the unresolved issues and the security threats available in the region,” Nikol Pashinyan said.