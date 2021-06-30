Ukraine score dramatic winner in 121st minute to beat Sweden and advance to Euro 2020 quarterfinals

An unbelievable late header from Artem Dovbyk – scored in injury-time of extra-time – sent Ukraine into their first-ever tournament quarter-final, Eurosport reports.

They now travel to Rome, where they’ll meet England on Saturday, while Sweden – who fought and defended resolutely after Marcus Danielson was sent off – go home.

The first half started slowly, but livened up after 20 minutes or so and on 27 Ukraine took the lead, Oleksandr Zinchenko driving home after good work from Taras Stepanenko and Andriy Yarmolenko. Naturally, Sweden then turned it up, but found clear-cut chances hard to come by – until, on 43 minutes, Alexander Isak found Emil Forsberg, who clattered home a drive – with the help of a deflection – that gave him his fourth goal of the competition.

Both sides had chances to win the game in the second half, both hitting the woodwork – Sweden twice – but as the players tired, bodies strewn about the pitch, penalties looked the only possible outcome. But then on 100 minutes, Danielson lunged for the ball, and though he got it, he clattered Artem Beslin in the follow-through and the ref was forced to send him off, while Beselin limped off.

This, though, galvanised Ukraine – eventually – and with second left, Zinchenko planted a perfect cross onto Dovbyk’s head, and a game of exquisite strangeness ended in spectacular style.