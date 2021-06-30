U.S. committed to resuming talks within the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship: Armenia’s acting PM receives Amb. Tracy

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Armenia Lynne Tracy.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia has entered a new stage of development following the early parliamentary elections as marked by the high opinion of the quality and the results of the elections voiced by the international community, including the United States. The Acting Premier appreciated U.S. President Joe Biden’s response to the elections and the prospects for U.S.-Armenia cooperation. Nikol Pashinyan noticed that one of the results of the ongoing fruitful cooperation could be seen in a few days, when the new patrol service will start operating in Armenia.

“I hope that our bilateral cooperation will be continued and reinvigorated,” the Acting Prime Minister said, highlighting its favorable impact on the reform process. Nikol Pashinyan appreciated the role played by the United States as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair and prioritized the Co-Chairs’ efforts in the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Acting Prime Minister noted that Armenia views the Co-Chairs not only as mediators in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, but also as a key factor in ensuring regional security. Nikol Pashinyan pointed out the fact that Azerbaijan continues to be aggressive in the current situation and, in this context, highlighted the role of the United States as an MG co-chair in handling the situation.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy assured that the U.S. Administration will continue to work closely with the Government of Armenia to advance the priorities of its reform agenda. She stressed the importance of the joint efforts in matters related to the development and strengthening of democratic institutions, improving the judiciary, combating corruption and developing electoral processes. The Ambassador reaffirmed the U.S. Administration’s commitment to the OSCE Minsk Group’s mission in resuming the negotiating framework and achieving a comprehensive settlement of the issue.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the fight against corruption remains a priority for his government, which will be guided by the Anticorruption Strategy. Noting that the judicial reform stands high on the governments’ agenda, the Acting Premier expressed confidence that the Armenian judiciary would be truly independent in the coming years. “I am confident that owing to our efforts democracy will be irreversible and will take root in Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said. He highlighted the reforms underway in the armed forces, in education, as well as the development of infrastructure and the digitization process.



Nikol Pashinyan and Lynne Tracy next referred to the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Noting that the issue should be resolved exclusively by withdrawing Azerbaijan’s troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia, the Acting Prime Minister recalled that he had earlier made a proposal to resolve the issue.

Nikol Pashinyan praised the U.S. role in the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, noting that Armenia is prepared to respond to that humanitarian move with appropriate steps.