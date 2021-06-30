TUMO Center to be established in Los Angeles

TUMO Center for Creative Technologies will be established in the Southeast San Fernando Valley. The California State Assembly will $9 million for the program, Asbarez reports.

The funds secured to establish a TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in the Southeast San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, in partnership with the City of Los Angeles and the USC Institute of Armenian Studies, would make it the first TUMO Center in the United States.



The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is a free-of-charge educational program that puts teenagers in charge of their own learning.

Founded by engineer and entrepreneur Sam and Sylva Simonian, TUMO’s mission is to allow teens to maximize their potential by discovering their passions and building the skills and self-confidence required to shape their future.

According to California Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, another $1 million will be allocated to the University of Southern California Institute of Armenian Studies. An additional $1 million will be provided to the Lark Musical Society, a nonprofit that delivers high-quality classical music education, curating performances of music, song, and dance.