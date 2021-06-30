New Jersey State Senate set to vote on recognition of Artsakh

New Jersey State Senator Joseph Lagana has introduced legislation, SCR.71, in the New Jersey State Senate and the resolution is headed for a vote on Wednesday, June 30, the Armenian National Committee of AMerica – Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) informs.

SCR.71 would officially recognize the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), condemn Turkey and Azerbaijan for their aggression against the peaceful populations of Artsakh and Armenia and reaffirm the state’s commitment to recognizing the Armenian Genocide.