State of New Jersey recognizes Artsakh, condemns Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression

New Jersey became the 10th U.S. state to recognize Artsakh today, reports the Armenian National Committee of America – Eastern Region (ANCA-ER).

The New Jersey State Senate unanimously passed SCR. 71, spearheaded by State Senator Joseph Lagana.

Earlier in the day, ANCA National Board member Ani Tchaghlasian and ANC NJ advocate Joe Ariyan testified before the NJ State Senate Judiciary Committee in support of the measure.

In addition to recognizing Artsakh, SCR.71 condemns Turkey and Azerbaijan for their aggression against the peaceful populations of Artsakh and Armenia and reaffirms the state’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide.