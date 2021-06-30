ICRC will continue work on the exchange of POWs between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue to work on the exchange of prisoners of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President of the organization Peter Maurer said in an interview with the Izvestia.

“The Red Cross has direct access to the detainees. We can share our experience, we can advise something, but the respective governments must determine and make a final assessment of the status themselves. We are in contact with both parties. And , I hope that in the future it will be possible to find a solution to the problem for all detainees who are in Armenia and Azerbaijan, “Maurer said in response to the question about visiting the detainees.

The head of the ICRC noted that representatives of the organization visit the detainees, but the organization does not give a public assessment of the conditions of detention.

“We visit to assess the conditions of the people, but as you know, this is a confidential process for the ICRC,” explained Maurer, adding that the ICRC is working with the authorities in the region.