Catholicons Aram I, Pope Francis to address meeting of Lebanese Christian leaders in the Vatican

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the great House of Cilicia is leaving for the Vatican today to attend a meeting of Lebanese Christian leaders in the presence of His Holiness Pope Francis.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 1, and will consist of two parts: a discussion of the current situation in Lebanon and a public ceremony dedicated to supporting Lebanon.



The first part of the meeting to be held in the Vatican will be addressed by Pope Francis, His Holiness and Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai.

Responding to the Pope’s proposal, His Holiness will speak about the current economic and political situation in Lebanon and the possibilities of getting out of it, Patriarch Rai will speak about the church’s social service.



His Holiness played an important role in initiating the meeting by sending a letter to the Pope about two months ago.