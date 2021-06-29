Sweden stands ready to support: OSCE Chair congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on election win

OSCE Chairmerson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has congratulated Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol PAshinyan on victory in Parliamentary elections.

“Important that the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly observed the elections. Looking forward to working with Armenian government and wish you success in continued democratic reforms. Sweden stands ready to support,” Mrs Linde tweeted.

According to the final election results announced by the Central Electoral Commission, Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party won 53.91% of the vote. Armenia Alliance came second with 21.9%, I Have the Honor Alliance was third with 5.22% of the vote.