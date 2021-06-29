Stolen Picasso painting found in Athens

A painting by Pablo Picasso that was stolen nine years ago during a heist at a Greek gallery has been recovered, the BBC reports.

On Monday, police in Athens said Picasso’s Woman’s Head had been found along with a 1905 painting of a windmill by Piet Mondrian.

Both were taken, along with a third artwork, during an elaborate 2012 heist at the Athens National Gallery.

The artworks were stripped from their frames in the early morning raid which only took minutes to carry out.

The Reuters news agency, citing an anonymous police official, reported that a Greek man has been arrested after the art was found hidden at a gorge on the outskirts of the city.

The Picasso painting, a portrait of a woman in his signature cubist style, was gifted to the National Gallery by the artist himself back in 1949. Painted a decade earlier, he said the gift was in recognition to the country’s resistance to Nazi Germany.

A second Mondrian painting was left at the scene during the heist after thieves dropped it while making their escape.