Poland ready to support Armenia in the process of democratic reforms

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland welcomed the positive assessment of the parliamentary elections in Armenia, according to which international standards were met and the transparency of the voting process was ensured. The final results of the elections, presented by the Central Election Commission of Armenia, confirm that the will of the voters is to continue the democratic reforms initiated during the Velvet Revolution.

“In a difficult political situation and in conditions of an internal crisis, the principles of the democratic and peaceful election of new representatives to the National Assembly of Armenia were preserved. Poland appreciates the actions of all political forces that contributed to the legal and competitive conduct of the election process, which is also a confirmation of the democratic traditions of Armenian society. Constructive cooperation of various political forces on the most important issues will be crucial for the development of the country and strengthening security in the region,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“The Republic of Poland will cooperate with the new government of the Republic of Armenia, which will emerge as a result of early elections, and counts on the further development of good bilateral relations. We are ready to support Armenia in the process of democratic reforms and modernization of the country, as well as work together to further expand Armenia’s relations with the EU and to fully settle conflicts,” the statement reads.