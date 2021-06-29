Euro 2020: England beat Germany to book place in quarter-finals

England have beaten Germany at Wembley to progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, Euronews reports.

A match-up always highly anticipated – and usually won by Germany – saw England win in the knockout stages of the European Championships for only the second time.

The last time they managed to progress was against Spain at Euro ‘96, on penalties.

There would have been a big collective sigh of relief in England however, as captain Harry Kane scored the second goal late on, meaning penalties had been avoided this time around.

Germany knocked England out of Euro ’96 in the semi-finals on penalties, and also beat them on penalties at the 1990 World Cup semi-finals.

They also beat England in the 2010 World Cup, when an English goal was wrongfully disallowed.

It was a tense first 75 minutes until Raheem Sterling tapped in a cross from left back Luke Shaw, sending one half of Wembley stadium in London into raptur