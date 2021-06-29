Armenian Defense Ministry announces IT tender for conscripts

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has announced a tender for the creation of high-tech solutions in the defense system, their effective application, as well as the most effective use of conscripts’ capabilities during compulsory military service.



Conscripts subject to 2021 summer draft can participate in the competition for enlistment in the Artificial Intelligence Group of the “1991” unit, in one of the following directions:

machine learning data engineering; data analysis and statistics

Conscripts willing to participate in the competition can register on the website 1991.mil.am, or apply to the relevant territorial subdivision of the conscription and mobilization service of the RA Ministry of Defense by July 10 inclusive.