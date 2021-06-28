PoliticsTop

Nikol Pashinyan offers birthday greetings to Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on his birthday.

The message read:

“Excellency,
Please accept my warmest congratulations on your birthday. I wish you good health, much happiness and every success in all your undertakings.

Our peoples are bound by deep-rooted affinities and a dialogue coming from the depths of centuries, which determines the vision of future cooperation between our two friendly nations.

Highly appreciative of our cooperation and mutual understanding, I am convinced that consistent daily work will help us reach new heights in friendship.

Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes and the assurances of my highest consideration.”

