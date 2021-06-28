Armenian duduk featured in Japanese textbooks

On June 28, Ambassador Areg Hovhannisyan welcomed Japanese duduk player Yasutaka Tarumi, who is contributing to the popularization of Armenian music in Japan.

The Ambassador thanked Mr. Tarumi for his efforts to promote duduk and Armenian music, and attached importance to closer cooperation with representatives of the field in Armenia.

Yasutaka Tarumi informed starting from 2021-2022 academic year the Armenian duduk is featured in Japanese school textbooks.

The perspectives of cooperation with the Embassy were also discussed during the meting.