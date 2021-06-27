Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan wins two Emmy Awards

Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan received two Emmy awards at the 44th Boston/New England Emmy Awards Virtual Ceremony on June 26.

She received one of the awards for “The virus’s tale,” an inside story of how coronavirus spread in Massachusetts.

The virus's tale from Boston Globe Video on Vimeo.

Elbakyan also became the winner in the “Editor News – No production time limit” category. She has now received seven Emmy awards.

Elbakyan is the Senior Video Editor and the Video Director for the Boston Globe. She oversees the production and distribution of the Globe’s original video content, while also managing video business operations and leading the digital video strategy.

Elbakyan manages a team of video producers and coordinates the daily video news operation. She launched and served as executive producer for the political digital video series “Ground Game,” “Live Political Happy Hour” and the food series “Smart Cooks.”