CEC presents final results of Armenia’s snap parliamentary election

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 27, 2021, 12:22
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the final results of the snap parliamentary election held on June 20.

Below are the final results of the vote:

  • Fair Armenia Party – 3,914 votes (0.31%)
  • Armenian National Congress Party – 19,691 votes (1.54%)
  • Civil Contract Party – 688,761 votes (53.91%)
  • Zartonk National Christian Party – 4,619 votes (0.36%)
  • Liberty Party – 1,844 votes (0.14%)
  • I Have the Honor Alliance – 66,650 votes (5.22%)
  • United Homeland Party – 964 votes (0.08%)
  • Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party – 803 votes (0.06%)
  • Bright Armenia Party – 15,591 votes (1.22%)
  • Our Home is Armenia Party – 12,149 votes (0.95%)
  • Republic Party – 38,758 votes (3.3%)
  • Hayots Hayrenik Party – 13,130 (1.3%)
  • Free Motherland Alliance – 4,119 votes (0.32%)
  • Prosperous Armenia Party – 50,444 votes (3.95%)
  • Democratic Party of Armenia – 5,020 votes (0.39%)
  • 5165 National Conservative Movement Party – 15,549 votes (1.22%)
  • Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party – 3,775 votes (0.3%)
  • Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats Union – 19,212 votes (1.5%)
  • National Agenda Party – 719 (0.06%)
  • Verelk Party – 1,233 votes (0.1%)
  • Liberal Party – 14,936 votes (1.17%)
  • European Party of Armenia – 2,440 votes (0.19%)
  • Armenia Alliance – 69,481 votes (21.9%)
  • National Democratic Axis Pan-Armenian Party – 18,976 votes (1.49%)
  • Sovereign Armenia Party – 3,915 (0.31%)

A total of 1,281,997 citizens participated in the election.

