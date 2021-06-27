CEC presents final results of Armenia’s snap parliamentary election

The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the final results of the snap parliamentary election held on June 20.
Below are the final results of the vote:
- Fair Armenia Party – 3,914 votes (0.31%)
- Armenian National Congress Party – 19,691 votes (1.54%)
- Civil Contract Party – 688,761 votes (53.91%)
- Zartonk National Christian Party – 4,619 votes (0.36%)
- Liberty Party – 1,844 votes (0.14%)
- I Have the Honor Alliance – 66,650 votes (5.22%)
- United Homeland Party – 964 votes (0.08%)
- Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party – 803 votes (0.06%)
- Bright Armenia Party – 15,591 votes (1.22%)
- Our Home is Armenia Party – 12,149 votes (0.95%)
- Republic Party – 38,758 votes (3.3%)
- Hayots Hayrenik Party – 13,130 (1.3%)
- Free Motherland Alliance – 4,119 votes (0.32%)
- Prosperous Armenia Party – 50,444 votes (3.95%)
- Democratic Party of Armenia – 5,020 votes (0.39%)
- 5165 National Conservative Movement Party – 15,549 votes (1.22%)
- Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party – 3,775 votes (0.3%)
- Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats Union – 19,212 votes (1.5%)
- National Agenda Party – 719 (0.06%)
- Verelk Party – 1,233 votes (0.1%)
- Liberal Party – 14,936 votes (1.17%)
- European Party of Armenia – 2,440 votes (0.19%)
- Armenia Alliance – 69,481 votes (21.9%)
- National Democratic Axis Pan-Armenian Party – 18,976 votes (1.49%)
- Sovereign Armenia Party – 3,915 (0.31%)
A total of 1,281,997 citizens participated in the election.