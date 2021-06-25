Pope Francis recalls 2016 trip to Armenia

His Holiness Pope Francis has recalled his visit to Armenia five years ago, Vatican News reports.

“At the conclusion of my Apostolic Journey in Armenia in 2016, Catholicos Karekin II and I released doves into the sky as a sign of hope for peace in the entire Caucasus region,” Pope said in an address to the participants of the Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO).

“Sadly, in recent months that hope has once more been disappointed. For this reason, I am grateful for the concern you have shown for the situation in Georgia and Armenia, in order to enable the Catholic community to continue to be a sign and leaven of evangelical life,” he said.

Violence impacting the people of the Holy Land, the effects of the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the socio-political implosion in Lebanon and displacement caused by the Nagorno-Karabak war are among the criticalities examined by ROACO as it wrapped up its 94th plenary meeting in Rome.