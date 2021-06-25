Museum of the Bible launches online exhibition on churches of Artsakh

The Museum of the Bible in Washington hosted ՛՛Ancient Faith: The Churches of Nagorno Karabakh՛՛ event celebrating the launch of a new online exhibition documenting the sacred sites of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

In his opening remarks, Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Varuzhan Nersesyan highlighted this initiative and expressed his gratitude to all the organizers of the event. The Ambassador presented the situation around Nagorno Karabakh and its religious and cultural heritage after 44-day war launched by Azerbaijan emphasizing the facts of the bombardment of Ghazanchechots Cathedral in Shushi, demolition of Kanach Zham (located in Shushi) and Zoravor Holy Mother of God (located in Mekhakavan) churches shortly after the war.

Ambassador Nersesyan highlighted this initiative as another platform to introduce the huge Armenian cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh to the international community.

During the virtual panel discussion Very Rev. Proto-Archimandrite Shahe Ananyan and Professor Christina Maranci presented the history of Armenian religious sites in Nagorno Karabakh, the risks they currently face and the need to preserve these irreplaceable churches and material culture.