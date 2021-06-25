EU diplomats arrive in Armenia

Alexander Schallenberg, Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and Bogdan Aurescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania have arrived in Armenia.

The visit to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia is mandated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.

“Arrived in Yerevan and heading to meetings with President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Preparing to hold discussion with Armenian partners about stimulating development of EU-Armenia relations and how EU can support post-conflict evolutions/settlement of pending issues, confidence building,” Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said in a Twitter post.

Arrived in #Yerevan &heading 2 meetings w/@Arm_President Armen Sarkissian & PM @NikolPashinyan. Preparing 2 discuss w/Armenian partners about stimulating development of EU-🇦🇲 relations & how EU can support post-conflict evolutions/settlement of pending issues, confidence building — Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) June 25, 2021

The visit on behalf of the High Representative highlights the importance that the European Union attaches to its bilateral relations with these countries, to the South Caucasus region, and to the EU’s Eastern Partnership framework. The visit signals the EU’s readiness to support broader cooperation both with and between the South Caucasus countries, including through the opportunities available under the Eastern Partnership. Following the recent discussions among EU Foreign Affairs Ministers at the informal Foreign Affairs Council (Gymnich) on the conflicts in the EU’s Eastern neighborhood, the visit underscores the EU’s determination to promote and actively support sustainable and comprehensive conflict settlement efforts.

The Ministers will meet with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in Baku, the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, and Acting Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, in Yerevan, as well as the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, in Tbilisi. The visit will convey the EU’s support to the three countries also in the context of the preparation for the Eastern Partnership summit, which is scheduled to take place in December 2021.

The Ministers will hold a press conference at the end of their visit, at the EU Delegation in Tblisi, on Saturday 26 June at around 13:00 (CEST) / 15:00 local.



The Ministers are accompanied by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar. They will report about their visit to EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs during the next Foreign Affairs Council in July.