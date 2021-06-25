Armenia’s Artur Bazeyan named best athlete of European U22 Boxing Championship

Armenian Artur Bazeyan (56 kg) was named the best boxer of the European Under-22 Boxing Championship in Italy, the Armenian Boxing Federation informs.



The Armenian athlete held 4 fights, defeating his opponents with a convincing advantage in all of them. In the final fight Bazeyan defeated his Irish opponent by knockout and was crowned European U22 Champion.

Armenian athletes are returning home with one gold and one silver medal.

In the final, Hambardzum Hakobyan lost to his Russian rival in an equal fight and won a silver medal.