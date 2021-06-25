Armenian people can count on full support of France: Macron congratulates Pashinyan on election win

The President of France Emanuel Macron sent a congratulatory message to the Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of the “Civil Contract” party in the early parliamentary elections. The message states:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear Nikol,

On the occasion of the victory of the party led by you in the early parliamentary elections in Armenia on June 20, I send you my congratulations and wish you success in your ongoing tenure for the benefit of the friendly Armenian and French people.

There are exceptional relations between France and Armenia, which are based on the historical relations between our peoples, nurtured by a privileged dialogue between the governments, parliaments, local authorities, as well as civil societies of our countries.

I will be glad to continue with you the work we have jointly initiated during your first term. You know that France is following with interest the reforms you have undertaken in Armenia.

As I reiterated during your visit to Paris on June 1, the Armenian people can count on the full support of France in their determination to strengthen democracy and the rule of law. The economic cooperation between France and Armenia will continue to strengthen. Determined to continue its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations, France stands by your country in helping to overcome the aftermath of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

In this regard, I would like to reaffirm the commitment of France, as the co-chair of the Minsk Group, to searching for a comprehensive settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Believe that we are committed to resuming the political settlement process, which is the only way that can guarantee lasting stability in the South Caucasus, as well as promote our common values ​​of peace, solidarity and friendship with the peoples of the region.

Sending you again my most sincere congratulations and best wishes, please accept, Mr. Prime Minister, the assurances of my highest consideration. “