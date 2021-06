Armenia boxer Artur Bazeyan (56 kg) won the first championship title at the European Under-22 Boxing Championship in Roseto deli Abruzzi, Italy.

Artur Bazeyan defeated Irishman Adam Brian Hession by knockout in the final. In the second round the referee stopped the fight twice and started the count.

While in the first case the Irish opponent was able to continue the fight, in the second case the referee had to stop the fight.