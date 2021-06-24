Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in the region, return of POWs

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Putin congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the successful conduct of the elections in Armenia and on their victory.

The interlocutors also referred to the situation in the region and the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

In this context, the acting Prime Minister stressed the primary importance of the return of prisoners of war.