German lawmaker calls for end to EU accession negotiations with Turkey

On the eve of the upcoming summit of EU leaders, deputy chairman of the German Bundestag’s Free Democratic Party faction, Alexander Lambsdorff has called for an end to negotiations on Turkey’s accession to the EU, TASS reports.

“The heads of state and government should use the summit to end fruitless accession negotiations with Turkey, and instead build a new base for relations [with it],” Lambsdorff told DPA agency.

“The fact that Turkey has just applied to participate in the project within the framework of European cooperation in the field of security policy shows the possibility of future interaction regardless of the long-obsolete process of accession [to the EU],” the politician said.