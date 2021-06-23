Rep. Schiff statement on elections in Armenia

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, issued the following statement today:

“I want to extend my congratulations to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his re-election. Independent election observers have thus far indicated that the elections were conducted in a free and transparent manner, another critical demonstration of Armenia’s commitment to the democratic process. I look forward to strengthening the U.S.-Armenia relationship and working to enhance Armenia’s security in the face of aggressive acts from its neighbors.”