Parliamentary motion requests Dutch Government not to send official delegation to Baku for Euro-2020

A motion submitted to the Dutch Parliament calls on the government not to send a delegation to to Baku for EURO-2020, the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands informs.

The motion submitted on 22 June in Dutch Parliament by Gert-Jan Segers (Christian Union faction) and  Tom van der Lee (Left Green faction), requests the government not to send an official delegation to Baku for EURO-2020 Football Championship, in case Dutch national team reaches quarter finals.

The MPs cite Azerbaijan’s failure to return the Armenian prisoners of war after the 44-day war and the opening of the “Trophy park” in Baku, which, among other things, displays the helmets of fallen Armenian soldiers.

