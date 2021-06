Mkhitaryan’s goal against Parma voted Roma’s Goal of the Season

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s goal against Parma has been voted Roma’s Goal of the Season.

As voted for by the fans – what a hit this was against Parma!

Mkhitaryan became Roma’s best goalscorer with 13 league goals in 2020-2021 season. The midfielder has agreed a contract extension and will stay with Roma for another year.