China keen to raise relations with Armenia to a new level

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sargsyan on his birthday.

The Chinese President stressed that Armenia is one of their traditionally friendly countries. In particular, he noted that last year China and Armenia fought hand in hand against the coronavirus, which was a new impetus for the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

“I attach great importance to the development of Chinese-Armenian relations, I am ready to make efforts to raise bilateral relations to a new level for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” Xi Jinping said.