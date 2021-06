The temperatures are expected to exceed +40 degrees in June in Ararat valley, in the foothills of Aragatsotn and Vayots Dzor and Yerevan and will hit +41 decrees in some lowlands on June 23-25.

According to the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center, the figures are record-breaking.

The highest temperature of +39.3 ․․․ + 39.4 degrees was registered in the Ararat Valley and Yerevan in June 1998.